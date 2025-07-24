Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Whales Buy $63.7M After 12% Drop

Key Notes

Large SHIB holders accumulated massive positions during the 12% price decline, spending approximately $63.7 million on tokens.

The cryptocurrency's burn mechanism virtually halted with a 93.93% decrease in destroyed tokens over 24 hours.

Recovery prospects depend on whether whale investors will take profits at the critical $0.00001558 resistance level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are in a feeding frenzy after the cryptocurrency’s price dropped by more than 12% over a 24-hour trading period. Large holders have purchased over 4.66 trillion coins for around $63.7 million during the dip as hopes for a strong rebound ensue.

The price dropoff coincided with the daily SHIB burn rate falling off a cliff. According to a post on X from the Shibburn account, the number of burnt tokens over 24 hours plummeted by 93.93%. This dual forces scenario caused SHIB $0.000014 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $8.20 B Vol. 24h: $358.86 M price to drop from its weeklong high of $0.00001594 to its recent low of $0.00001304.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001313 (1hr -1.63% ▼ | 24hr -12.92% ▼ )

Market Cap: $7,719,136,447 (-13.13% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,248,565,276,845 TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 225,774 (-93.93% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 134,511,674 (377.53% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 24, 2025

Trading volume for SHIB is up $15.47% as of the time of this article’s publication, according to CoinMarketCap. This volume could be indicative of a profit-taking strategy with sell movement at key resistance prices at around $0.00001558 and buys occurring as prices neared a low-end threshold at around $0.00001300, according to analysis. As of the time of this article’s publication, SHIB is holding at just under $0.00001400.

SHIB Recovery Hinges on Whale Strategy at Critical Resistance Level

The key question that remains, assuming these whale purchases continue to drive price recovery, is whether large volume account holders (which make up approximately 74% of the SHIB ecosystem) will engage in profit taking at or around the $0.00001558 resistance threshold. Current data indicates around 42% of holders are at profit already.

As Coinspeaker reported on July 16, SHIB had previously been on a tear throughout the month of July, hitting its highest social value point since January amid the crypto market surge accompanying US president Donald Trump taking office. In mid July, it achieved what analysts refer to as a “golden cross” chart pattern suggesting as much as a 35% surge to finish the month.

While those hopes have currently been dashed, all is not lost. Current market movement could turn this week’s low-end into a rebound pattern with enough upside to complete the bounce to pre-dip resistance thresholds — market cap remains strong at $8.16 billion.

