Key Notes

Bitcoin staking accounts for $135 million of the total value secured on the Layer 2 network.

The protocol caps Bitcoin's voting power at 25% to preserve native token sovereignty.

Staking rewards are generated via permanent STRK emissions capped at 4.00% annual inflation.

Starknet STRK $0.23 24h volatility: 11.1% Market cap: $1.03 B Vol. 24h: $798.78 M has secured over $365.4 million in combined consensus value as of Nov. 19. The protocol added approximately $65 million in staked assets within just six hours of its morning announcement.

The network registered 915.31 million staked STRK tokens and 1,480 BTC, according to data from the Voyager explorer.

This figure aggregates the economic weight of both native STRK tokens and Bitcoin BTC $87 001 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $99.12 B assets pledged to validate the network’s state.

Market Context

The milestone comes as broader market sentiment stabilizes. Standard Chartered analysts recently noted that Bitcoin’s year-end rally could resume soon, citing reset market indicators.

Contrasting this outlook, short-term holders recently moved over 65,000 BTC to exchanges during the volatility.

Institutional Rails Drive Growth

The rapid increase in staked value coincides with Anchorage Digital’s confirmation on Nov. 19 that it has expanded its support to include Bitcoin staking on Starknet.

The regulated custodian announced that institutional clients can now collect rewards by staking Bitcoin securely through its platform.

This integration provides a compliant ramp for institutional capital to participate in Starknet’s consensus.

Strategic Pivot: The “Ztarknet” Vision

CEO Eli Ben-Sasson outlined a broader strategic shift on Nov. 19. He positioned the network at the intersection of Bitcoin’s store-of-value properties and Ethereum’s ETH $2 869 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $345.89 B Vol. 24h: $40.64 B programmability.

A new initiative branded as “Ztarknet” aims to unify these elements with privacy features.

The “Grinta” upgrade enabled this dual staking framework in September 2025. To prevent the external asset from overwhelming native governance, the protocol limits Bitcoin’s voting power to 25% of the total consensus weight.

Permanent Yield and Risk Mechanics

The protocol generates staking rewards through a permanent inflationary mechanism rather than temporary subsidies.

According to the governance framework, the 5.63% annual percentage rate (APR) for Bitcoin stakers comes exclusively from new STRK emissions. This security budget functions with a maximum annual inflation cap of 4.00%.

The network relies on 188 active validators. Participants face distinct requirements, with validators needing 20,000 STRK to run nodes while delegators have no minimum.

Both groups face a mandatory 7-day unbonding period. This constraint exposes stakers to volatility risk during the exit window.

Looking ahead to Q4 2025, the protocol plans to integrate additional infrastructure including LayerZero support and native USDC. These expansions aim to deepen the liquidity available for the security model.

