Strategy Adds $255M in Bitcoin as Corporate Treasury Accumulation Continues

Strategy purchased approximately 3,376 Bitcoin for roughly $255 million on April 27, 2026, funded through the sale of approximately 1.45 million common shares via its at-the-market equity offering program, according to an SEC filing submitted that date. The acquisition brings the firm’s cumulative holdings to 818,334 BTC – acquired for a total of $61.81 billion at an average cost of $75,537 per coin.

That figure represents approximately 3.9% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply. Each weekly purchase removes additional coins from active float at a moment when spot ETF demand and corporate treasury accumulation are compressing the liquid market simultaneously.

Strategy has acquired 3,273 BTC for ~$255.0 million at ~$77,906 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 9.6% YTD 2026. As of 4/26/2026, we hodl 818,334 $BTC acquired for ~$61.81 billion at ~$75,537 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/HnXQ1OY6Yv — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 27, 2026

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ATM Equity Program Funds the Buy: How Strategy Bitcoin Accumulation Mechanism Operates

The mechanism functions as follows: Strategy sells newly issued common shares into the open market through its registered at-the-market program, converts the proceeds into Bitcoin, and holds the coins on its balance sheet indefinitely. The April 27 purchase diverges from recent transactions that drew on proceeds from STRC, the firm’s variable-rate preferred stock offering – this buy was financed entirely through common equity dilution.

The prior week’s acquisition – 34,164 BTC at $74,395 per coin, totaling more than $2.5 billion – leaned more heavily on the STRC instrument. As previously reported, Strategy has structured multiple capital channels precisely to maintain accumulation velocity regardless of which funding window is most favorable at a given moment. April 2026 purchases alone have exceeded $6.4 billion in aggregate.

Strategy’s BTC Yield – a proprietary metric measuring Bitcoin per diluted share growth – reached 9.6% year-to-date through the April 27 filing, up from 9.5% in the prior disclosure. The number is not a return in the traditional sense; it measures how quickly the per-share Bitcoin exposure is expanding as the firm continues issuing equity to fund purchases. The coins are not being sold.

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818,334 BTC and Shrinking Float: What Sustained Corporate Accumulation Does to Market Structure

Strategy’s holdings now exceed the combined Bitcoin treasury positions of every other publicly traded company by a margin that makes direct comparison difficult. GameStop, for instance, confirmed a 4,710 BTC position as of January 31, 2026 – a treasury commitment that underscores the broadening corporate adoption trend while remaining a fraction of Strategy’s scale.

The structural implication of Strategy’s accumulation rate is straightforward: at current Bitcoin mining issuance of roughly 450 BTC per day post-halving, a single $255 million weekly purchase absorbs more than a week’s worth of new supply. When combined with spot ETF inflows, the programmatic bid from corporate treasuries is pulling supply out of circulation faster than new coins enter it.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor posted a preview of the purchase on April 26 via X – his “Orange Dots” accumulation chart captioned “The ₿eat Goes On” – hours before the SEC filing confirmed the transaction. Saylor reached 5 million followers on the platform the same day the disclosure landed. Critics, including gold advocate Peter Schiff, continue to characterize the debt-and-equity-funded accumulation model as structurally unsustainable. Strategy’s balance sheet has not yet provided evidence that the argument is gaining traction among its capital providers.

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