Key Notes

Strategy Chairman Saylor said the firm won’t pursue mergers or acquisitions.

The company is instead focused on expanding its credit securities internationally.

Strategy returned to profitability in Q3 with $2.8 billion in net income.

Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has made it clear that the company isn’t interested in buying other Bitcoin BTC $110 243 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $67.82 B treasury firms, at least for now. During Strategy’s third-quarter earnings call, he said mergers and acquisitions (M&A) often come with delays, uncertainty, and hidden risks that make them unattractive for his company.

Saylor added that the firm prefers to focus on what it does best, including issuing digital credit, strengthening its balance sheet, and buying more Bitcoin. Strategy CEO Phong Le backed this view, saying M&A deals in the software and Bitcoin sectors often have hidden liabilities or integration challenges that can erode potential gains.

Transparent Model, Predictable Growth

The entrepreneur stated that Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation model allows both investors and analysts to easily assess performance. The company’s transparent financial structure, built around Bitcoin purchases and credit issuance, has made it one of the most closely watched corporate players.

The Bitcoin pivot is working out for Strategy as the company reported a net income of $2.8 billion in Q3, reversing a $340 million loss a year earlier. The turnaround came largely from unrealized gains in its $69 billion Bitcoin stockpile.

Despite the return to profitability, Strategy’s stock has dropped about 45% since its November 2024 peak, as investor enthusiasm cools over the company’s preferred stock program used to fund Bitcoin purchases. However, revenue from its legacy software division rose 11% to $128.7 million, surpassing expectations.

Expansion Beyond the US

Instead of pursuing acquisitions, Strategy is laying the groundwork to expand its credit offerings, including STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, into international markets. The firm aims to become a dominant global credit issuer. Notably, Saylor left a small door open to future acquisitions.

“I don’t think we would ever say ‘we would never, never, never, ever,’ but what we would say is the plan, the strategy, the focus is to sell digital credit, improve the balance sheet, buy Bitcoin and communicate that to the credit and the equity investor,” he said.

Also, Saylor remains one of Bitcoin’s most vocal proponents, forecasting that the cryptocurrency could climb to $150,000 by the end of 2025. He believes improving regulatory clarity, growing acceptance of tokenized assets, and easing global trade tensions could fuel the next major rally.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.