Prominent digital asset analyst EGRAG CRYPTO has shared a bold prediction for Ripple-linked cryptocurrency XRP. He said that a major price increase could be on the horizon.

According to the update, investors are closely monitoring technical indicators and recent trends that resemble XRP’s notable 2017 rally.

XRP and the 2017 Cycle Correlation

EGRAG CRYPTO shared a new chart with his followers on X, which suggests that XRP is following a pattern similar to its 2017 cycle. At the time, the coin experienced a sharp and dramatic rise in price.

#XRP – $27 Then $120 💰: I'm becoming increasingly convinced that we're mirroring the 2017 cycle, but the timing may be either delayed or accelerated. As we approach the end of Wave 3 this summer (double digits), I believe Wave 4 will unfold over the next three years, followed… pic.twitter.com/BrjqdZrnqb — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) April 24, 2025

EGRAG noted that XRP is nearing the end of Wave 3 in an Elliott Wave pattern. Based on market perception, if this analysis proves accurate, the price could climb to around $27 soon.

He also pointed to previous cycles as the basis for his forecast and believes the cryptocurrency market may be entering another bullish phase.

After Wave 3, he expects a slower-moving Wave 4 that could unfold over the next few years. If this plays out, it might be followed by a potential long-term peak around $120 in the next major cycle.

In a second post on X, EGRAG disclosed the key levels that XRP’s price must maintain to stay on course. He emphasized that XRP should not close below the 21-day Exponential Moving Average, pegged from a high range of $2.10 to a low of $1.95.

#XRP – Blue Channel : 🔵 🚫 No closing below the 21 EMA!

🚫 No closing below $2.10!

🚫 Absolutely no closing below $1.95!#XRPFamily STAY STEADY AND STRONG, Together We Rise pic.twitter.com/SCEOCC8iX0 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) April 24, 2025

These levels align with current support zones. For context, TradingView data shows that XRP is testing the $2 mark while facing resistance at $2.7265.

It is worth noting that this bullish outlook comes at a time when several crypto experts are making bold predictions about XRP’s future. For example, prominent lawyer John Deaton stated that XRP could flip Ethereum by the end of the year.

Deaton, who represented XRP holders in the now-concluded Ripple versus SEC lawsuit, believes the coin is set to flip Ethereum, citing the case resolution and growing network activity.

XRP Price Catalyst To Watch

In an earlier update, crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared insights into XRP’s price action. According to Martinez, XRP has been forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the one-hour chart since March 29. This setup is generally considered a bullish one.

$XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, potentially setting the stage for a bullish breakout toward $2.70. pic.twitter.com/LnhRA0zUqV — Ali (@ali_charts) April 23, 2025

Martinez believes that if XRP can break the neckline resistance at $2.40, it could further increase to $2.70. As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows that XRP price was trading at $2.15, marking a 5.14% decline in the last 24 hours. Despite this drop, broader investment data remains positive.

CoinShares reports that XRP-related investment products brought in $37.7 million in the past week. Year-to-date inflows now total $214 million, trailing only Ethereum by a small margin. In contrast, Ethereum saw outflows of $26.7 million, and Bitcoin recorded a loss of $6 million in the same period.

XRP’s performance is drawing fresh attention as it continues to gain ground in a market where Bitcoin and Ethereum are losing momentum.

