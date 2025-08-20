Ulu Ventures Publicly Backs Pi Network Amid PI Token Free Fall

Key Notes

Ulu Ventures added Pi Network to its portfolio, reaffirming support.

PI trades just 4% above all-time lows despite institutional backing.

Exchange balances rose to $414.6M, suggesting liquidation risks.

Pi Network PI $0.35 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.76 B Vol. 24h: $53.61 M has received a significant show of confidence as Ulu Ventures, one of its early seed investors, formally added the project to its portfolio of companies.

Despite this institutional backing, the PI token remains under heavy selling pressure, trading just above its all-time lows and raising concerns about further downside.

Pi Network's Institutional Backing! Ulu Ventures, one of the three early seed investors in Pi Network in 2023, officially lists Pi Network among its portfolio companies.@PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis @Chengdiao pic.twitter.com/enUOR8OGBS — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) August 20, 2025

Ulu Ventures’ Vote of Confidence

Ulu Ventures, which joined Pi Network’s seed round in 2023 alongside 137 Ventures and Designer Fund, has now listed the project among its portfolio companies.

The move represents formal recognition and renewed support for Pi Network, a development that could help restore some investor confidence at a critical moment.

For the Pi community, known as Pioneers, this backing comes as reassurance that major investors still believe in the long-term vision of the project.

PI Price Analysis: Token Struggles at Record Lows

At the time of writing, PI is trading at $0.3489, down more than 10% in the past week and over 22% in the last month. The token reached an all-time low of $0.33515 just two weeks ago, and at current levels, it is trading less than 4% above that low.

Data from Pi Scan shows holdings on centralized exchanges now at $414.6 million, a sign that investors may be preparing to liquidate holdings.

Descending Wedge Near Breaking Point

On the daily chart, PI is trading inside a descending wedge pattern, generally considered a bullish reversal setup if a breakout occurs. Price has been consistently rejected by the upper trendline, while support has held around $0.33–$0.34.

Bollinger Bands show tightening volatility, suggesting an imminent decisive move. The MACD remains in negative territory, reflecting weak momentum, while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) signals ongoing capital outflows.

The accumulation/distribution line also highlights a lack of buying strength, which could prolong the bearish pressure. Nevertheless, for speculative investors, PI remains a top crypto to buy in 2025.

If buyers manage to defend the $0.33 support zone, a potential breakout from the wedge could target the $0.42–$0.45 range in the short term.

However, a failure to hold support could expose PI to a fresh round of selloffs, pushing prices toward uncharted lows.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.