ViVoPower XRP Treasury Plan Fails to Trigger Price Breakout

Despite ViVoPower’s recent adoption, Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B is trading at $2.28, corresponding to a 0.70% drawdown within the last 24 hours. This suggests that the integration has not triggered a price breakout for the top coin.

Vivopower raises $121 million to acquire xrp

On May 28, 2025, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International launched the world’s first XRP-based crypto asset treasury strategy among publicly listed companies. This was after the company reached an agreement with certain investors regarding a private capital raise priced at $6.05 per share.

In the end, ViVoPower secured $121 million in the private placement led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Most of this fund has been designated to go to the acquisition of XRP and the establishment of a digital asset treasury. Amongst its other plans is the launch of a new Decentralized Finance (DeFi) team.

ViVoPower also intends to reduce its corporate debt as much as possible while expanding its blockchain infrastructure. Prince Abdulaziz is largely recognized as a long-term XRP holder. He is confident in VivoPower’s mission to contribute to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem and real-world blockchain applications.

“We are honored to be leading this capital raising for a company that will be the first in the world to execute an XRP-focused treasury strategy,” the Prince stated.

In Prince Abdulaziz’s opinion, there is no better moment for digital asset infrastructure to expand globally, including in Saudi Arabia, than this. As part of the terms of the deal, former Ripple board member Adam Traidman is now the Chairman of VivoPower’s Board of Advisors.

Xrp metrics shows no sign of excitement

Apart from reflecting Strategy’s Bitcoin playbook, this new development is a milestone moment for XRP as it signals greater institutional adoption. The expectation is that it brings the coin a whole new traction, visible in its price action. Traidman noted that the move sets XRP up for deeper integration in financial infrastructures.

In the meantime, XRP is down by 0.70% in the past 24 hours and about 4% for the week. The Ripple-associated coin is showing signs of consolidation. Within the last 7 days, the coin has refused to move past $2.24 and $2.47. According to CoinMarketCap data, its trading volume is 28.38% higher, at $2.64 billion, but the XRP market cap is reeling in losses to match the price trend.

While the volume has dropped, data from CoinGlass shows that the XRP open interest recorded a 0.95% dip to $4.78 billion. This suggests that leveraged investors are exhibiting mixed sentiments.

Xrp price remains unmoved

Beyond the ViVoPower move, XRP has failed to pick up steam in the last few days despite sustained signs of adoption growth.

A week ago, the successful launch of the CME XRP futures ETF resulted in XRP daily trading volumes rising by 45%, but its price also remained unmoved. The absence of an equivalent reaction has been quite disappointing for investors.

A whale also purchased nearly 250 million XRP tokens, valued at over $500 million. Thus, the XRP price failed to move in line with market expectations. While analysts considered this trend a concern, there is a projection of a potential breakout for the coin in the mid-term.

