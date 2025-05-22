Will XRP Price Rally $3 After New Futures ETF Launch?

Key Notes

Despite a significant purchase of 250 million XRP tokens worth over $500 million by a whale, the XRP price remains unmoved.

Meanwhile, institutional interest stays strong, with CME's ETF hitting $1.5 million in trading volume on its first day.

As Volatility Shares prepares to launch its XRP Futures ETF, attention turns to the potential approval of a spot XRP ETF.

Amid the broader crypto market rally today, XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B price has climbed 2.7%, shooting to $2.42 levels with daily trading volumes rising 45% to $4.33 amid the successful launch of CME XRP futures ETF earlier this week.

Later today, Volatility Shares will debut its XRP futures ETF on the Nasdaq exchange, which has further boosted market sentiment.

Will XRP Price Finally Catch Momentum With ETF Success?

XRP price movement over the past month has disappointed investors. While Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B and other top assets have managed to pull off 40-60% gains over the past month, XRP returns stand at a modest 15% only.

Despite strong XRP whale accumulation in the market, the price has failed to show an equivalent reaction. In a surprising development, on-chain data from Stellar Expert reveals that a whale purchased nearly 250 million XRP tokens, valued at over $500 million. However, it failed to move the XRP price as per the market expectations.

A whale just bought almost 250 million $XRP worth over half a billion dollars — and the price didn’t flinch. No wick. No pump. No excitement. At some point, even the most loyal have to ask:

Is this a market… or a simulation? Because when half a billion enters and nothing… pic.twitter.com/ohwS3VylCH — Stellar Expert (@StellarExpert) May 21, 2025

Market experts questioned that when half a billion dollars enters the market, and nothing moves, it raises concerns about whether this is a functioning market or a simulation.

Also, CME XRP futures ETF has had a successful launch with Day-1 trading volumes hitting the $1.5 million milestone. This shows that institutional interest for the Ripple cryptocurrency remains high. However, crypto market analysts continue to be bullish, giving XRP price targets as high as $27 as per the technical charts and the Elliott Wave theory.

Will Volatility Shares XRP Futures ETF launch Spike Demand?

Volatility Shares is set to debut its XRP Futures ETF on the Nasdaq exchange today. The ETF, under the Volatility Shares Trust, will allocate investments indirectly into Ripple-linked token futures through its Cayman Islands subsidiary, as outlined in a May 21 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trading under the ticker $XRPI, the ETF will dedicate at least 80% of its net asset value to XRP-linked instruments, according to the company.

Volatility Shares has also announced plans to introduce a 2x XRP Futures ETF, offering twice the daily price gains of XRP through leveraged exposure to XRP futures contracts.

Similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the launch of XRP futures ETF will pave the way for the approval of a spot XRP ETF. Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and Bitwise are among the prominent asset managers competing to launch spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to predictions on Polymarket, there is an 83% probability that a spot XRP ETF will secure regulatory approval this year.

