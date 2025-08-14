Key Notes

Whales have bought 2 billion DOGE in the past week.

DOGE price rose 17.3% in the past seven days, adding $5.5 billion to market cap.

Golden Cross pattern sparks bullish sentiment among traders.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $35.88 B Vol. 24h: $3.92 B has seen massive whale accumulation in the past week, purchasing 2 billion DOGE over the past seven days, worth around $500 million.

This increase in buying activity by large holders has led to a 17% surge in DOGE price during the same period.

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at approximately $0.24, reflecting a 3% decline over the past 24 hours. However, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term trend.

Renowned market observer Ali Martinez pointed out that wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE are driving this optimism.

2 billion Dogecoin $DOGE scooped up by whales in the last 7 days. pic.twitter.com/R6EbOYZnGD — Ali (@ali_charts) August 14, 2025

Recently, whales purchased 230 million DOGE in 24 hours, driving an 8% increase in price. In the past week, DOGE has added around $5.5 billion to its market cap, currently standing at $36.38 billion.

Golden Cross Breaks Bearish Cycle

The recent buying frenzy coincides with the recent formation of a Golden Cross between the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA). This bullish signal marks the end of a five-month slow price period after March’s Death Cross.

Historically, such bullish crossovers often lead to extended rallies, as they reflect improving price structure. On the daily DOGE price chart, the RSI is currently suggesting a moderately bullish momentum without entering overbought territory.

This leaves room for further upside before hitting potential exhaustion levels. A decisive break above the $0.26 resistance could result in a rally to $0.30, with the next target near $0.32.

DOGE price is moving towards the upper Bollinger Band, indicating potential for a breakout if buying pressure continues.

Meanwhile, the MACD has recently crossed into positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, hinting at strong bullish momentum. However, the histogram’s small size suggests the move is still in its early stages.

In case the top meme coin fails to hold the $0.22 support zone, traders may see a retest of $0.20, where buyers will need to defend to maintain the bullish outlook.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice.