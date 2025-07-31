Key Notes

Whales scooped up 310 million DOGE in 24 hours, signaling high-stakes accumulation.

Technical indicators hint at a bullish breakout from a falling flag.

Javon Marks predicts a potential +830% rally based on historical breakout patterns. .

Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $33.72 B Vol. 24h: $2.10 B is heating up again with whales accumulating over 310 million DOGE in the last 24 hours alone, according to analyst Ali Martinez.

While the price currently hovers near $0.223, the charts and on-chain signals suggest a larger move towards the anticipated $1 price tag for the world’s largest meme token.

Whales bought 310 million Dogecoin $DOGE in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/3ZHNfubt65 — Ali (@ali_charts) July 31, 2025

A Familiar Pattern Emerges

Crypto analyst Javon Marks highlighted a similar setup in Dogecoin’s price action during past bull cycles. His long-term chart shows a repeating pattern of consolidation within falling wedges, each time breaking upward with exponential gains.

According to Marks, DOGE could rally more than 226% to break above its all-time high of $0.73905. If history repeats, a surge to $1.42 and even $2.11 could follow, representing a staggering 830% upside from current levels.

ETF Speculation and Whale Activity Fuel Hype

According to Polymarket, the chances of a Dogecoin ETF being approved in 2025 have jumped from 38% to 75%, a sharp rise in optimism that reflects the meme coin’s increasing institutional relevance.

Combine the ETF approval with the recent 310 million DOGE whale accumulation and a 14.24% spike in trading volume, it is clear that smart money may already be positioning ahead of a major rally for DOGE.

DOGE Price Analysis: Bullish Flag Breakout

Zooming into the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin is breaking out of a falling flag, a classic bullish continuation pattern.

Bollinger Bands are starting to widen as price tests the upper band, hinting at increased volatility. Meanwhile, the MACD is beginning to flatten with signs of a crossover, suggesting that momentum may soon shift in favor of the bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral at 45, giving DOGE plenty of room to run before hitting overbought territory.

Finally, the Balance of Power indicator shows a subtle return of buyer strength, while the Average True Range (ATR) is still low, a sign that a big move could be imminent.

With numerous bullish catalysts at play and a looming breakout from a bullish flag, DOGE could attempt a push through the $1 price tag before the rally ends, making Dogecoin one of the best meme coins to buy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.