WisdomTree Activates Chainlink NAV Feed for CRDT Tokenized Credit Fund

Key Notes

The CRDT fund tracks 35 alternative assets with a $25 minimum investment across Ethereum and Stellar networks.

Chainlink's oracle network delivers cryptographically-verifiable NAV data through independent node operators like Blockdaemon.

OpenTrade and Nest will create yield vaults using WisdomTree funds, enabling stablecoin returns through ERC-4626 standards.

WisdomTree and Chainlink launched a live net asset value feed for the CRDT tokenized private credit fund on Ethereum on Nov. 5. The integration delivers decentralized pricing data through 16 independent oracle operators using Chainlink’s DataLink Services.

The feed reports a NAV of $25.70 as of Nov. 4. It provides publicly auditable pricing, enabling smart contract applications to verify the fund’s value on-chain.

The oracle network includes node operators such as Blockdaemon and Validation Cloud, according to the announcement. The feed provides automated NAV delivery with cryptographically-verifiable data accessible on the Ethereum mainnet.

WisdomTree stated that the collaboration enhances transparency for tokenized real-world assets and supports the growth of on-chain financial markets.

“WisdomTree is excited to implement the Chainlink data standard to bring NAV data onchain for our Private Credit and Alternative Income Fund,” said Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets at WisdomTree

Private Credit Fund Tracks 35 Alternative Assets

WisdomTree launched the CRDT fund on Sept. 12 with a $25 minimum investment on Ethereum and Stellar blockchains. The fund tracks the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index, an equal-weighted benchmark of 35 publicly-traded closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts.

The index rebalances monthly and targets exposure to alternative credit sectors. WisdomTree manages WisdomTree’s record $137.2B AUM, with $764 million in crypto product inflows reported in Q3 2025.

Six-Day Rollout Completes RWA Infrastructure Stack

WisdomTree deployed 14 tokenized funds on Plume Network on Oct. 30. Galaxy allocated $10 million into the WisdomTree Government Money Market Digital Fund on Plume as part of the launch. On Nov. 4, Plume announced that OpenTrade and Nest would create yield vaults using WisdomTree tokenized funds, including CRDT.

The Nov. 5 Chainlink NAV feed provides pricing infrastructure for on-chain applications, similar to how Chainlink CCIP integration supports cross-chain token functionality.

OpenTrade will deploy stablecoin yield products backing Nest’s vaults, allowing users to earn returns on USDC balances through exposure to WisdomTree’s funds. The vault infrastructure uses ERC-4626 and ERC-7540 standards for transparent interest rate tracking.

Five Sigma, OpenTrade’s asset manager, operates under the supervision of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and manages over $6 billion in assets.

WisdomTree offers 14 SEC-registered tokenized funds through WisdomTree Prime for retail users and WisdomTree Connect for institutional clients. The funds operate across Ethereum, Arbitrum , Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Plume, and Stellar.

The tokenized fund strategy follows the broader institutional adoption of digital assets, including approaches such as Bitcoin BTC $103 321 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $108.27 B as institutional collateral for treasury operations.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.