Within 24 hours, XRP active addresses spiked by 1,609%, representing increased interest in the ecosystem.

This increased investor interest became noticeable after Ripple partnered with Japan’s Web3 Salon.

XRP is currently trading at $2.29, but more gain is expected.

For good reasons, the XRP XRP $2.31 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $136.07 B Vol. 24h: $2.91 B ecosystem is in the limelight, such as the spike in its daily addresses. Markedly, the XRP daily addresses recorded 1,609% in 24 hours. On top of that, the price of XRP, the network’s native coin, has recorded a significant rally lately.

Increased Investor Interest in the XRP Ecosystem

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment noted that the number of Daily Active Addresses (DAAs) interacting with the XRP blockchain went from 32,000 on June 9 to 547,000 on June 10. This metric usually provides insight into the number of unique wallets transacting within the XRP ecosystem or interacting with Ripple’s network within a 24-hour period.

Such high DAAs are often an indication of increased interest and interaction from retail traders and institutions. They could also reflect rising utilization of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) following Ripple’s partnership with Web3 Salon, a project supported by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Together, both entities plan to support growth and innovation on the blockchain.

This recently recorded massive increase represents a 1,609% increase in just 24 hours. A closer look at this outlook suggests a significant surge in investor interest. A capital inflow could potentially accompany this, marking the highest single-day surge in user activity this year.

Also, the surge in DAAs suggests that investors are interested in engaging with the coin at its present price level. At the time of this writing, XRP price was at $2.29, corresponding to a 1.68% increase in 24 hours and 4.08% over the last 7 days.

However, market observers and experts are checking to see if the recent uptick in investor interest will translate into a further XRP price increase. If this is the case, it will go a long way toward ending the ongoing multi-month consolidation.

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO is convinced that the XRP price may rally in the near future, and may reach as high as $27.

In his analysis, he drew an intriguing parallel to Alexander the Great’s military formation strategies. He highlighted the legendary formations of small, elite squads called hypaspists. Notably, the analyst hinted that the XRP price exhibits the same tactical flexibility, characterized by rapid pumps, unexpected breakouts, and maximum market agility.

Based on this, he projected that XRP will likely move swiftly and dominate when the moment is right.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.