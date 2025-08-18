Key Notes

Analyst Ali Martinez warns XRP could fall to $2.60 or even $2.

Whale activity on Binance suggests increased sell pressure.

Despite the drop, new adoption developments bolster long-term outlook.

As the crypto market shed nearly 3% of its total value to start the week, top altcoins saw the impact. XRP slipped below the key $3 level earlier today, recording a 5% drop in the past 24 hours.

The dip has sparked warnings of an XRP price downturn from market experts. Popular analyst Ali Martinez stated on X that the third-largest cryptocurrency could extend its decline to $2.60 or even $2, should bearish momentum intensify.

$XRP just lost another support level at $3, and could be heading to $2.60 or even $2. https://t.co/wOZMC543Ha — Ali (@ali_charts) August 18, 2025

On-chain data supports this caution, with a sharp rise in whale-to-exchange transfers on Binance, hinting at increased sell-side pressure.

Optimism Persists

While a short-term price correction suggests pressure, adoption news continues to favor XRP’s long-term trajectory. The Imagen Network (IMAGE) announced that it will integrate XRP to facilitate instant settlements, aiming to provide creators with faster and more reliable payments.

The move underscores XRP’s growing role as a settlement asset, especially in the digital creator economy. Analytics platform Galaxy suggested the latest decline is part of a healthy structure.

Looks like $XRP needs a little more consolidation around $3. Nothing wrong about this. Chart looks healthy. We just broke out of a smaller symmetrical triangle after breaking out of a 2500 day symmetrical triangle. Interesting times. pic.twitter.com/GHsfyUNmRV — Galaxy (@galaxyBTC) August 18, 2025

Galaxy noted that XRP recently broke out of a smaller symmetrical triangle following a breakout from a massive 2,500-day consolidation triangle. They expect further consolidation around $3 before any decisive upward move.

XRP Price Outlook

On the daily XRP price chart, the RSI is currently indicating neutral to weak momentum. A further drop would confirm oversold conditions, signaling potential for a short-term bounce.

Bollinger Bands show that XRP is testing the lower band around $2.95. This suggests that the market is leaning bearish but may be approaching a support-driven rebound. XRP must reclaim $3.2 resistance level to reignite bullish momentum.

Traders should watch the support level at $2.80, with stronger demand zones near $2.60 if selling pressure deepens.

XRP is currently trading 22% below its all-time high of $3.84 from 2018. The cryptocurrency has faced years of uncertainty due to its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, the resolution of the lawsuit has renewed hopes for a fresh bull cycle for XRP. Analysts are predicting that it could be one of the best cryptos to buy this year, reaching new all-time highs in the near-term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.