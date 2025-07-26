XRP Price Rebound as Wellgistics Eyes $50 Million

Key Notes

Wellgistics Health secures $50 million in credit to build XRP reserves for treasury use.

The firm files with the SEC to become the first U.S.

healthcare company to use XRP.

The XRP price is in a bullish mode, as massive utility sentiment triggers investor interest.

Ripple Labs’ associated coin XRP is making headlines again. Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) has taken a bold step by filing to adopt the coin as part of its treasury management. The company, based in Florida, plans to commit up to $50 million toward this move. This makes it the first U.S.-listed healthcare firm to integrate XRP into its financial operations.

Wellgistics Files With SEC, Backs XRP With $50 Million Credit Line

Earlier this year, Wellgistics secured a $50 million Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) from LDA Capital. This credit line will allow the company to slowly increase its holdings in XRP over time. The company made this intention public through a Form S-1 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It is worth noting that Wellgistics is not just interested in holding XRP. The plan is to use the digital asset as part of its larger financial structure. That includes issuing debt or other capital instruments that will help the company continue to build its XRP reserve. Over time, this reserve could serve multiple roles, including use as loan collateral.

Another part of the company’s plan is to make payments faster and more cost-efficient. Wellgistics aims to build out a payment system using the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the open-source blockchain developed by Ripple Labs.

This system could help the company settle transactions in seconds at a very low cost. Notably, this is a matter that is particularly significant in a field like healthcare, where processing delays and high transaction fees are common.

Moreover, in another major update, Ripple Labs, the firm associated with XRP, has applied for a US national banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Meanwhile, Coinspeaker noted that five major U.S. banks instigated a move to delay Ripple’s banking license.

The Big Rebound for XRP Price

Wellgistics chose XRP for a few key reasons. First, XRPL handles payments at scale, quickly, and with low fees. That makes it attractive to companies that deal with high transaction volumes. The digital asset itself is also becoming increasingly appealing to businesses, particularly with the emergence of more regulatory clarity.

Importantly, recent laws, such as the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump, are providing companies with a more transparent framework for operating in the digital asset space. Still, Ripple’s launch of its native stablecoin, RLUSD, adds another layer of stability to the network, which could help boost confidence among new users.

Wellgistics believes that this early move into XRP could give it a competitive edge. If it works, other companies may follow. A move like this also puts pressure on the XRP supply. Notably, the announcement pushed the price up to $3.19, marking a 2.18% gain.

This XRP price uptick is significant, considering the coin staged a major drawdown over the past few days.

It is worth noting that with more firms holding it, and with every transaction causing a small amount of XRP to be burned, this could impact the long-term price of the asset.

💥 Wellgistics filed an application to integrate XRP$XRP into its treasury under a $50 million credit agreement. But that's not all: the company also plans to use XRP$XRP blockchain to make payments to more than 6,000 pharmacies in 3 to 5 seconds, reducing delays and bank fees.… pic.twitter.com/xXbvK20FDs — Mino (@Ripple_Mino) July 26, 2025

