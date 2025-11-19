3 Cryptos that Post Huge Gains Despite Bear Market: ChatGPT Version

Key Notes

Several altcoins turned green on Nov.19, signaling selective strength.

Starknet led the rebound with a +26% surge.

SPX6900 (+14%) and Kaspa (+2–3%) also bucked the downturn. .

With Bitcoin BTC $85 857 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $1.71 T Vol. 24h: $101.68 B testing fresh lows under $90,000 earlier this week and risk appetite fading across crypto, a handful of altcoins flashed green on Nov. 19.

While Cloudflare is lagging, crypto stocks are burning red, and analysts are losing their minds, the only thing left for us is to keep calm and buy the dip. We asked ChatGPT about the most promising coins that are actively bucking the market crash.

Starknet (STRK): the best crypto to buy today?

A zk/validity rollup on Ethereum built by StarkWare has outperformed the crypto market today. Starknet STRK $0.23 24h volatility: 16.4% Market cap: $1.03 B Vol. 24h: $703.54 M led the rebound, rising about +26% (24h) to roughly $0.226, making it one of the best crypto to buy today. Seven-day performance is also firmly positive, underscoring relative strength among select L2 names.

The STRK token is designed for network fees, staking (to help secure consensus as the network decentralizes), and governance (voting via wrapped vSTRK).

SPX6900: the only meme coin that feels good?

SPX6900 (SPX), a meme coin with tongue-in-cheek branding aimed at internet/finance culture, added roughly +14% (24h), extending a pocket of momentum in meme assets that outperformed broader crypto today.

It’s issued on Ethereum and trades largely on DEXs/launchpads, positioning itself as entertainment/community-driven rather than a claim on any stock index. The project’s site explicitly disclaims association with equities or indices. In short, it’s a narrative/community utility first, financial-index parody second. DYOR!

Kaspa (KAS) price today: the only PoW that performs well

Kaspa (KAS) eked out a +2–3% (24h) move, one of the few proof-of-work large caps to grind higher despite soft tape elsewhere.

Kaspa targets high throughput and rapid confirmations by allowing parallel blocks in a DAG rather than a single chain. It launched fairly (no ICO/premine) in November 2021 and is used as decentralized digital cash on its native L1.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.