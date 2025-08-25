B Strategy Unveils Plans for Binance Coin Treasury Firm

Key Notes

Led by the co-founders of Metalpha and the former CFO of Bitmain, B Strategy is working on a $1 billion BNB treasury firm.

The proposed new firm is poised to become the ‘Berkshire Hathaway’ of the BNB ecosystem.

Strategy's successful Bitcoin stories have inspired other firms to adopt crypto in their corporate reserve.

Digital asset-focused investment firm B Strategy has announced its plan to launch a Nasdaq-listed BNB BNB $840.5 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $117.21 B Vol. 24h: $2.04 B treasury company. With strong support from YZi Labs, formerly called Binance Labs, B Strategy intends to raise $1 billion with further growth potential.

B Strategy to Leverage Its Asia-Pacific Region Footprint

This new initiative for a $1 billion BNB treasury is led by the co-founders of Metalpha and the former CFO of Bitmain.

Beyond holding BNB as a treasury asset, the new firm will also become “the ‘Berkshire Hathaway’ of the BNB ecosystem,” according to the press release. The new US-listed vehicle, which is yet to be named, will dedicate funds and other resources towards the BNB ecosystem growth.

It would invest in core technology development, while providing grants for innovative projects, and supporting community initiatives. Part of YZi Labs’ responsibility would be to provide funding support as well as ecosystem support. A representative of the fìm noted that it would achieve this by linking the project with its partners.

Markedly, B Strategy hopes that its extensive footprint in the Asia-Pacific region will be sufficient leverage for liquidity, market intelligence, as well as distribution.

It also plans to use the many prominent Asia-based family offices that are now part of its anchor investors as support. Meanwhile, both the company’s Nasdaq listing and the $1 billion raise are expected to be finalized within the next few weeks.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Playbook Encourages Crypto Adoption

Business intelligence software firm Strategy has one of the most successful Bitcoin stories. Its frequent BTC acquisitions, including a recent purchase of 3,081 BTC at $356.9 million, bring its total BTC reserve to 632,457 units.

Also, it boasts a BTC Yield of 25.4% year-to-date in 2025. Notably, this has now inspired other firms to adopt its acquisition playbook, but not necessarily for Bitcoin BTC $109 742 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $50.09 B .

Some of these companies are diversifying to altcoins like Solana SOL $187.3 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $101.36 B Vol. 24h: $9.49 B , XRP XRP $2.90 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $172.34 B Vol. 24h: $5.93 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $31.67 B Vol. 24h: $2.80 B , and BNB in the case of B Strategy.

A recent report shows that Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are working with investors to raise $1 billion for a new Solana-focused treasury. As part of the plan, the three firms tapped Cantor Fitzgerald as the lead banker to structure the deal.

Two weeks ago, Nasdaq-listed BNC (formerly VAPE) announced a $160 million purchase of 200,000 BNB, financed through a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital and YZi Labs. Globally, this made BNC the largest corporate holder of the fifth-largest cryptocurrency. However, if B Strategy’s plans pull through, BNC may be relegated.

At the same time, this may not be the case as the company is working on expanding its BNB holdings to $1.25 billion through its warrant structure, reinforcing a long-term crypto-first strategy. Recently, more companies have been adding BNB to their corporate treasuries as a means of diversifying their portfolios.

