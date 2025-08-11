Key Notes

BNC bought 200,000 BNB, becoming the top corporate crypto holder.

The acquisition is backed by $500M private placement.

Analysts see a potential BNB price rally to $1,200 in the near-term.

Nasdaq-listed BNC (formerly VAPE) has announced a $160 million purchase of 200,000 Binance Coin BNB $815.5 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $113.56 B Vol. 24h: $1.27 B . The acquisition was financed through a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital and YZi Labs.

The move has led BNC to become the largest corporate holder of the fifth-largest cryptocurrency worldwide. The company has also revealed plans to expand its BNB holdings up to $1.25 billion through its warrant structure, reinforcing a long-term crypto-first strategy.

To spearhead this investment shift, BNC has restructured its leadership team. David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital, takes over as the new CEO. Additionally, Hans Thomas and Alexander Monje from 10X Capital have joined the company’s Board of Directors.

BNB’s Growing Status as a Reserve Asset

BNB boasts $12.3 billion in total value locked and ranks as the third-largest blockchain by TVL. Its network processes transactions in just 0.75 seconds, with average gas fees of $0.01, making it one of the most scalable chains in the market.

Market observers note that at least 30 publicly traded companies are exploring BNB Treasury strategies, potentially adding $1.2 billion in buying pressure. Last week, at least three companies announced the addition of BNB to their corporate treasury strategy.

Institutional holdings already account for 1% of BNB’s total supply, underlining the crypto’s growing status as a reserve asset.

BNB is currently trading near $814, up 2% in the past 24 hours and just 5% shy of its all-time high of $859 reached on July 28.

BNB Price to $1,200 Soon?

The growing interest from institutional investors, along with BNB’s operational strengths, has set the stage for potential long-term growth.

On the daily BNB price chart, the RSI is hovering near 68, approaching the overbought zone. This suggests strong bullish momentum, though a brief consolidation could occur before the next leg up.

A rejection at the peak of $859 could trigger a pullback to the support level around $780.

BNB price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: Trading View

Bollinger Bands are widening with price currently approaching the upper band, which is a sign of sustained buying pressure. A breakout above $859 could lead the crypto toward $1,000 and potentially $1,200.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, with the MACD line well above the signal line, confirming bullish sentiment.

BNB price chart with MACD | Source: Trading View

During the weekend, crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggested BNB’s price trajectory’s similarities with Bitcoin’s historic price structure.

$BNB is mirroring Bitcoin $BTC price structure and could be in the early stages of a bull rally to $1,200! pic.twitter.com/mohHzP5B0Z — Ali (@ali_charts) August 9, 2025

He forecasted that it could be one of the next crypto to explode, setting a price target of $1,200, a level 47% up from the current prices.

