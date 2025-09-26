Binance Airdrops Falcon Token to BNB Holders

Key Notes

Binance will airdrop 150 million Falcon Finance (FF) tokens to BNB holders who used Simple Earn products between Sept.14 and Sept.16.

The FF token will be listed on Binance for trading on Sept.29 against pairs including USDT, USDC, and BNB.

The listing follows a community sale where the project raised over $112 million, showing strong investor interest before its Binance debut.

Crypto exchange Binance announced on Sept. 26 that it will conduct a “HODLer Airdrop” for Falcon Finance, a new project focused on collateralization infrastructure. The airdrop will distribute FF tokens to users who hold BNB in the exchange’s Simple Earn products.

The airdrop is specifically for users who subscribe to their BNB to Simple Earn (Flexible and Locked products) or On-Chain Yields. According to the announcement from Binance, the rewards are based on retroactive, random snapshots of user balances taken between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16, 2025.

Following the distribution, Binance will list Falcon Finance for trading on Sept. 29, 2025, at 13:00 UTC.

#Binance is excited to announce the Falcon Finance (FF) HODLer Airdrop – @FalconStable $FF. BNB Holders, get ready! The Airdrop page will be available on the Binance Airdrop Portal in 24 hours. Plus, this token will be listed on Binance soon! 👉 https://t.co/78rOjPxRRY pic.twitter.com/sv3Zf1qmia — Binance (@binance) September 26, 2025

The token will launch with trading pairs against USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $173.55 B Vol. 24h: $149.46 B , USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.75 B Vol. 24h: $23.51 B , BNB, FDUSD, and the Turkish Lira (TRY). Binance noted that FF will carry a “seed tag,” a label to notify traders that the project is new and may experience higher price volatility.

The token’s smart contract is available on BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum, allowing multi-chain functionality. The total supply is capped at 10 billion FF, with 150 million tokens (1.5% of the total supply) allocated for this initial HODLer Airdrop. The circulating supply at the time of listing is expected to be 2.34 billion FF, or 23.4% of the maximum supply.

The project’s tokenomics outline a distribution plan for the 10 billion FF tokens. Core team members and early contributors will receive 20% of the supply, while early investors are allocated 4.5%. Both of these allocations are subject to a one-year cliff followed by a three-year vesting schedule, preventing an immediate sale of their tokens. The largest portion, 35%, is designated for ecosystem development.

Falcon Finance Sees High Demand Ahead of Debut

The listing on Binance follows a period of high interest in the project from the wider crypto community. A community sale for Falcon Finance hosted on the Buidlpad launchpad attracted over $112 million in committed funds, significantly exceeding its original $4 million goal. This oversubscription of more than 2,800% points to intense investor anticipation before the token becomes publicly available.

The $FF community sale contribution window has closed. Pretty wild to see over over $112M committed on @buidlpad, that’s 2,821% of our $4M target. The most oversubscribed sale in Buidlpad history. Unreal. Thanks to everyone who made this moment possible 🧡 pic.twitter.com/rI17yiAqIX — Falcon Finance 🦅🟠 at KBW🇰🇷 (@FalconStable) September 23, 2025

While the project is just now coming to Binance, it has been developing for over a year. DWF Labs first announced Falcon Finance in October 2024, where it was described as a yield-bearing synthetic stablecoin designed for the DeFi space. The initial plans outlined competitive yield opportunities for users.

The launch adds another notable project to the BNB Chain ecosystem. The network remains a significant hub for DeFi and has been attracting institutional interest from traditional finance players. Asset manager Franklin Templeton, for example, recently expanded its on-chain money market fund to the network, citing its efficiency and speed.

Being featured among the upcoming Binance listings is a significant step for any new token. A launch on the exchange provides access to an extensive global user base and deep liquidity, essential for a project’s growth.

