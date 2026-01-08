Binance Launches TradFi Perpetuals Contract for Gold and Silver

Key Notes

Binance introduces TradFi perpetual contracts linked to gold and silver, settled in USDT.

Contracts trade 24/7 with pricing controls when traditional markets are closed.

Products are offered under Abu Dhabi Global Market regulatory oversight.

Binance TradFi Perpetuals entered the market this week as the exchange rolled out new futures contracts tied to gold and silver.

This product will give users a way to trade traditional assets through crypto-style derivatives. The launch marks Binance’s first step into regulated non-crypto perpetual contracts.

Binance TradFi Perpetuals Open Gold and Silver Trading

According to the official announcement, Binance TradFi Perpetual’s launch includes two contracts, XAUUSDT for gold and XAGUSDT for silver.

Both products are settled in USDT and follow the same structure as Binance’s existing crypto perpetual futures.

They do not have expiry dates and can be traded at any time, including when traditional commodity markets are closed.

According to Binance, these contracts are designed for traders who want exposure to price movements in gold and silver without holding the physical assets.

Users can also apply leverage, making the products suitable for hedging or short-term trading strategies.

The contracts are available through the Binance Futures section on both the website and mobile app under a dedicated TradFi tab.

Binance said pricing is managed through a structured risk model to handle off-hours trading. During normal market hours, prices track an index built from multiple data providers.

Outside those hours, the index remains fixed, while the mark price adjusts using a smoothed futures calculation. This approach is meant to limit sharp swings and reduce forced liquidations.

It is important to add that apart from this recent update, Binance made a notable move in December by launching the Binance Junior app. This app allows kids and teens aged 6-17 to save and earn crypto under parental supervision.

Regulation, Structure, and Plans Beyond Metals

Binance TradFi Perpetuals products are offered by Nest Exchange Limited. This is a Binance entity regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Binance stated that this regulatory approval allows it to offer the contracts under a formal framework, setting them apart from unregulated derivatives.

The exchange’s leaders said the goal is to connect traditional finance markets with digital trading systems already familiar to crypto users.

The exchange noted that fees, margin rules, and settlement methods mirror its crypto futures, making the transition simple for existing users.

Binance also confirmed plans to expand the TradFi Perpetuals lineup. While gold and silver are the starting point, the company indicated that more traditional assets could be added.

Recent technical updates from Binance have already suggested preparations for additional products linked to traditional markets.

In separate news, Binance flagged four altcoins, ACA, D, DATA, and FLOW FLOW $0.0959 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $156.23 M Vol. 24h: $20.59 M , with Monitoring Tags, signaling a higher risk of possible delisting.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.