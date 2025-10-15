Key Notes

Bitcoin price is up almost 1% to $111,623 after filling the CME gap.

Tariff tensions between the U.S.

and China have continued to dampen investor confidence.

Resistance near $113,500 keeps Bitcoin’s short-term outlook uncertain.

Bitcoin BTC $111 172 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $77.11 B , the biggest digital currency, has now filled the long-watched CME gap.

Traders usually see this as a sign that the price could soon move in a new direction. This happened after weeks of slow and quiet trading.

However, the market is still uncertain, especially as news of possible new tariffs between the U.S. and China is making investors cautious.

Market Uncertainty Keeps Traders on Edge

After the CME gap was filled, many expected Bitcoin to show some upward momentum. However, the timing coincided with fresh tension over trade between the U.S. and China.

The renewed tariff threats have made investors more careful, causing some to pull out of risky markets. This shift has affected cryptocurrencies too, with Bitcoin losing its earlier momentum.

Bitcoin CME gap has been filled. Usually $BTC shows some upside momentum after filling the CME gap. But right now, there's still some uncertainty around Trump tariffs. If the US-China trade deal happens, we could see a good rally. pic.twitter.com/dYTOUMjhn1 — Ted (@TedPillows) October 15, 2025

It is worth noting that the general behavior in the market has turned cautious. Reports indicated that Binance’s Fear and Greed Index dropped from a neutral level of 42 to 39. This essentially shows that traders are becoming more fearful.

Despite this current bearish market, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest filed for new Bitcoin ETFs.

Market watchers also mentioned that the current weak buying pressure around the $113,000 mark shows investors are still unsure about the direction of the broader market. Even though Bitcoin has closed the CME gap, the move alone has not been enough to lift prices.

Market participants are keeping an eye on updates from the U.S. and China trade talks. If there is any progress or a possible deal, it could lift market confidence and give Bitcoin a small push upward.

For now, things are calm, and trading activity remains low. Meanwhile, on the market chart, the $113,500 level is still acting as strong resistance.

If Bitcoin breaks above that mark, it might see a short boost. As of writing, the top coin was changing hands for $111,623, up 0.92% in 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.