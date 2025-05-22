Key Notes

A Bitcoin user paid an unexpected $120,381 fee to send less than 1 BTC, likely due to a manual error or test.

Similar incidents have happened before, showing the risks of setting onchain fees manually.

Bitcoin hit a record high above $111,000, with growing interest from investors and banks like JPMorgan.

A recent Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B transaction received considerable attention after a market participant paid a fee of $120,381 to complete just one transfer.

The high fee surprised many people and raised questions about what happened. Some wondered how such a big mistake could have occurred, sparking fear of a potential network glitch.

What Caused the Massive Bitcoin Fee?

This transaction came to light when Whale Alert, a blockchain tracking service, spotted it with a fee of 1.0 BTC. According to the update, it was worth over $120,381.

💸 A fee of 1.0 #BTC (120,381 USD) has just been paid for a single transaction!https://t.co/1TctuBjO5V — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 22, 2025

This is a significant departure from the usual fees that range between a few cents and a few dollars, even during periods of network congestion.

It is important to add that the blockchain records show that the wallet involved moved less than 1 BTC, making the transaction fee even more unusual. Some in the crypto community believe it might have been a mistake caused by the user manually entering the wrong fee.

Still, others suggest it could have been intentional, perhaps to draw attention or test the network’s processing system. However, no clear explanation has emerged yet.

These kinds of incidents aren’t new in the crypto space. In December, another user paid 8.18 BTC, valued at over $800,000 at the time, for a transaction involving only 0.142 BTC. These examples show the risks of manual input when dealing with Bitcoin transaction fees and point to the need for extra caution.

It is important to note that this Bitcoin transaction happened on Bitcoin Pizza Day. This day marks 15 years since the historic moment when 10,000 BTC was spent on pizzas in 2010. Today, those 10,000 Bitcoin units would be worth over $1.1 billion.

Bitcoin Rises Despite Market Concerns

While this surprising transaction gained attention, Bitcoin’s continued its upward movement in the market.

On April 22, Bitcoin reached a record high of $111,861 before pulling back slightly to trade at $110,843.98. This came even as the U.S. stock market recorded losses a day earlier.

Bitcoin price has often followed the ups and downs of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. However, this recent rise shows that more investors are trusting Bitcoin. For example, Japanese investment company Metaplanet surprised the market by buying 1,004 BTC. This was its second-largest Bitcoin purchase ever recorded.

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, who used to be critical of Bitcoin, recently said the bank will let customers buy the cryptocurrency. This move by a major bank signals growing acceptance of Bitcoin. It also shows that traditional banks are starting to catch up with the growing demand for crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.