Bitwise Chainlink ETF Listed on DTCC, When Will It Launch?

Bitwise’s spot Chainlink ETF has appeared on DTCC, a pre-trade market infrastructure platform.

This is not an assurance that the US SEC will approve the fund.

Grayscale has also filed an S-1 registration to list the spot Chainlink ETF.

Bitwise’s spot Chainlink Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has been listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s registry. This is usually a positive sign that the fund is gradually inching closer to its launch. At the same time, it is not a guarantee that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will greenlight the fund.

Bitwise Inch Closer to Chainlink ETF Approval

On Nov. 11, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF found its way to DTCC’s “active” and “pre-launch” categories. It was listed under the ticker CLNK.

This suggests that there is an ongoing effort to launch the fund, and based on history, such a move is a strong indicator of its proximity to a greenlight. Still, it is not an assurance that the US SEC will approve the spot Chainlink ETF for trading.

Bitwise Chainlink ETF $CLNK listed on DTCC pre-launch funds list

Meanwhile, Bitwise Asset Management first submitted its S-1 registration for a spot Chainlink ETF that tracks LINK LINK $16.10 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $11.20 B Vol. 24h: $743.55 M price in August.

The firm noted that the shares of the trust will list on a US national exchange. However, Bitwise did not decide on the specific venue for listing the shares at the time. The ETF will be structured as a Delaware statutory trust.

In addition, its Net Asset Value (NAV) will be linked to the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant), a benchmark maintained by CF Benchmarks.

At the time of this writing, Bitwise has yet to file a Form 8-A for its Chainlink product. This is one of the final documents that is required to be lodged before securities are offered on an exchange. With a filed Form 8-A, a product’s launch is often imminent.

Five Spot XRP ETFs Appears on DTCC

Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, 21Shares, CoinShares, and even Bitwise have pushed their spot XRP ETFs to DTCC.

Coinspeaker described the move as a key logistical milestone that indicates that a US launch could occur within weeks.

Apart from Bitwise, top asset manager Grayscale also applied to list a spot Chainlink ETF. According to the filing, which it submitted to the SEC on Sept. 8, the plan is to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF.

