Cardano Foundation is preparing to apply for the .ada and .cardano generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs).

This aligns with the protocol’s goal of strengthening its digital presence and establishing itself in the broader cryptocurrency industry.

According to an X post, the initiative will be fully funded by the Cardano Foundation.

Cardano Foundation Gauges Community Support for New Domain Names

Cardano Foundation has announced that it is in the process of pushing out an application for both .ada and .cardano generic domain names. It is currently in the phase of gauging community support, and to this end, the protocol attached a link where users can vote.

Once the support of the community is confirmed, payment for both gTLDs will be made, and an application will be submitted.

Per the post, “This initiative aims to enhance trust, accessibility, and innovation across the Cardano ecosystem.”

The ecosystem intends to leverage an upcoming application window opening from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

For context, ICANN is a multistakeholder group that globally manages domain names, IP addresses, and the Domain Name System (DNS). This nonprofit organization is headquartered in the United States.

In the last 13 years, this agency has not allowed any application under the program Cardano Foundation is pushing for, but finally plans to do so by Q1 2026, hence the Cardano Foundation’s optimism.

With ICANN’s new application window opening in Q1 2026 for the first time since 2012, this is a unique opportunity to strengthen Cardano’s digital presence and unlock new innovations bridging Web2 and Web3. If successful, anyone in the Cardano ecosystem will be able to register… — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) October 22, 2025

It could be a unique opportunity for the Foundation to strengthen Cardano’s digital presence as well as unlock new innovations that link Web2 and Web3.

Should this application be approved, registration for domains like vespr.ada or nmkr.cardano within the Cardano ecosystem will become possible.

Cardano Price Outlook and Future Prospects

ADA is currently trading at $0.6325, with a 1.6% dip within the last 24 hours. This clearly suggests that the news of Cardano Foundation’s application for two gTLDs has not had any positive impact on ADA price outlook.

Ultimately, it underscores an X crypto community member’s stance on the digital asset. This user highlighted that ADA’s fundamentals are bad, hence the coin is “worthless.”

Meanwhile, analysts and market watchers believe that ADA is close to a golden cross that may likely push it towards $0.9.

Top crypto analyst Lark Davis noted that there is strong optimism that the Cardano price breakout will recover soon and hit a new high, easily making it the best crypto to buy in 2025.

