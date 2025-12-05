ETH to $62,000? Tom Lee Is Ultra Bullish but Traders Watch These Numbers

Key Notes

Tom Lee says the crypto bottom is in and expects a rapid bullish reversal.

Ethereum could surge toward $62,000 if the ETH/BTC ratio reaches 0.25.

Traders watch $4,800, $6,800, and $8,800 as critical resistance levels.

Tom Lee, the chairman of ETH ETH $3 132 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $377.93 B Vol. 24h: $24.88 B holding company BitMine Immersion Technologies, believes that the crypto market has already survived its harshest correction phase.

Speaking at Blockchain Week in Dubai, he argued that the pullback that began in October is over. Lee talked about previous cycles where similar drops resolved within six to eight weeks and added that the market is entering its reversal window.

No 4-Year Cycles

According to Lee, fears tied to quantum threats, liquidation cascades, and concerns around Tether and MicroStrategy contributed to the recent market anxiety.

Yet he now sees evidence that market makers have stabilized. In his view, crypto’s bullish cycle will resume, and the traditional idea of Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycles no longer applies.

When discussing Ethereum, Lee remained exceptionally optimistic and said that major financial institutions like JPMorgan, BlackRock, and others are building real-world asset tokenization rails on Ethereum.

From his perspective, Ethereum is evolving into the core financial settlement layer of the global economy. He said that if Ethereum returns to its historical average ratio versus Bitcoin, ETH could trade near $12,000. A return to the 2021 peak ratio places ETH close to $22,000.

But Lee’s most ambitious forecast assumes ETH grows into the backbone of worldwide settlement which could lift the ETH/BTC ratio toward 0.25 and push Ethereum to roughly $62,000.

According to a recent release, the firm now holds more than $12 billion worth of Ether. Earlier today, Lookonchain revealed that BitMine had accumulated 41,946 ETH, worth about $130.78 million, at a price near $3,100.

Traders Turn to Key Resistance Levels

Analyst Ali Martinez took a more practical approach while sharing Lee’s words. While he acknowledged the possibility of a $62,000 ETH, the analyst argued that the market must first clear critical resistance levels.

$62,000 $ETH!?? It could be… But first, Ethereum needs to break $4,800. And even then, the next key targets are $6,800 and $8,800. https://t.co/JQEazwCIzi pic.twitter.com/tl2wzaCKQ0 — Ali (@ali_charts) December 5, 2025

According to Martinez, Ethereum needs to break above $4,800 to unlock momentum. Beyond that, the next major targets lie at $6,800 and $8,800. Clearing these levels will make ETH the next crypto to explode in the next cycle.

Meanwhile, according to CryptoQuant analysts, Ethereum’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio on Binance climbed to 0.998 immediately following the Fusaka network upgrade. This was the highest reading since early August.

A breakout above 1.0 would confirm the end of November’s correction and open the path toward the $3,500 and $4,000 zones.

CryptoQuant also noted that Ethereum’s cumulative volume delta (CVD) on Binance has shown sharp spikes of buying interest, and the indicator is now in positive territory.

The 30-day correlation between price and CVD remains at a relatively high 0.6. According to analysts, this pattern confirms that traders are accumulating dips in anticipation of increased liquidity as future upgrades approach.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.