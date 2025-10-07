Key Notes

The crowd has been showing negativity toward XRP.

Historical data translates the FUD to a potential price rally.

The crypto market sentiment finally entered the greed zone after almost two months.

XRP XRP $2.97 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $177.93 B Vol. 24h: $6.20 B seems to be stuck below the $3 mark as the community sentiment drops into the bearish zone.

The asset, which has a market capitalization of $177.8 billion, has been struggling to remain above the psychological $3 zone over the past two weeks. XRP is currently trading at $2.97.

According to the market intelligence platform Santiment, retail investors have been sharing bearish comments around XRP since Oct. 4.

😮 XRP is seeing it's highest level of retail FUD since Trump's tariffs were announced 6 months ago. There have been more bearish comments than bullish for 2 of the past 3 days, which is generally a promising buy signal. Markets move opposite to small trader expectations. pic.twitter.com/flO7jjlo9m — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 7, 2025

The fear, uncertainty, and doubt, also called FUD, from small traders isn’t a bad sign, Santiment says. The negative sentiment might even be “a promising buy signal,” the market intelligence firm wrote in an X post.

Santiment’s historical data around XRP’s social sentiment suggests that the market has been moving in the opposite direction of what retail traders expect.

In this case, XRP will likely see a strong bullish momentum from whales.

Entering the Greed Zone, Again

Following the calls for Uptober, the crypto market started seeing notable gains over the past week.

The global crypto market cap reached $4.28 trillion as Bitcoin BTC $123 653 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.47 T Vol. 24h: $66.85 B broke above $125,000, with the expectations of a $150,000 price target.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market’s fear and greed index reached the greed zone for the first time since mid-August.

The daily crypto trading volume also increased by 20% to $198 billion.

Notably, the increased greed and trading volume could spark high price volatility for both high and low-cap digital assets.

If the volatility helps XRP to break the $3 barrier, its next major target would be the $3.84 all-time high, which was hit in January 2018.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.