Sui Foundation Launches USDsui Native Stablecoin to Capture Network Yield Revenue

Key Notes

Bridge manages USDsui reserves through major custodians, enabling Sui to earn interest on backing assets held in cash and Treasuries.

The launch leverages compliance with the GENIUS Act, allowing nonbank issuance under federal oversight for payment tokens.

Native stablecoin deployment represents Sui's strategy to internalize economic value from its high-frequency financial applications ecosystem.

The Sui Foundation announced the launch of USDsui on Nov. 12, introducing a native asset that allows the ecosystem to retain yield from the network’s stablecoin activity.

The network processed $412 billion in transfer volume between August and September, primarily in third-party assets like USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.82 B Vol. 24h: $7.08 B , according to the official announcement. By migrating this activity to USDsui, the foundation can capture revenue generated by the underlying reserves. The token will serve as the primary fiat-backed instrument for the network, operating alongside the native SUI SUI $1.97 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $7.29 B Vol. 24h: $734.56 M asset, and integrate with the Deepbook decentralized exchange.

Stripe completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge on Feb. 4, positioning the subsidiary to manage issuance for blockchain networks. As detailed in the Stripe press release, Bridge manages the reserves, including cash and Treasuries, through custodians such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Superstate.

Revenue Model and Infrastructure

The asset utilizes Bridge’s Open Issuance platform, which launched on Sept. 30 to provide customizable yield-sharing mechanics. According to product documentation, this structure enables networks to receive a portion of the interest earned on backing assets, distinct from traditional models where the issuer retains all yield.

This development aligns with broader Sui ecosystem expansion efforts previously reported by Coinspeaker. The network has prioritized high-frequency financial applications, resulting in a Total Value Locked (TVL) of approximately $1.38 billion, according to DeFiLlama data.

Regulatory Compliance and Market Context

The issuance framework complies with the GENIUS Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on July 18. The legislation established a federal pathway for stablecoin regulatory compliance, permitting nonbank entities to issue payment tokens under strict reserve oversight.

Industry participants have observed a shift in DeFi TVL growth strategies as Layer-1 networks increasingly deploy native assets to internalize economic value.

The launch also supports Stripe’s stablecoin payments strategy, which involves partnering with high-throughput networks to facilitate global money movement.

Sui’s decision to launch a proprietary asset marks another instance of native stablecoin launches on L1 blockchains.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.