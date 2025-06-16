The Bitcoin Rocket: Still Fueling up After 9 Weeks of Inflows?

Key Notes

Digital asset investment products saw $1.9 billion in inflows last week with BTC leading the pack.

This was the ninth consecutive week of inflows, pushing 2025 YTD inflows to a record $13.2 billion.

Options markets show a sharp bullish flip in BTC’s 25 Delta Skew while BTC trades around ATH.

Last week marked the ninth consecutive week of inflows into digital asset investment products, totaling $1.9 billion, bringing year-to-date flows to a record-breaking $13.2 billion.

Bitcoin BTC $107 098 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $24.32 B alone absorbed $1.3 billion, signaling a strong rebound after minor outflows earlier in the month. Ethereum ETH $2 638 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $318.63 B Vol. 24h: $18.89 B wasn’t far behind, pulling in $583 million, its largest weekly haul since February.

Despite headwinds from global macro uncertainty, digital assets continue to attract capital alongside safe-haven assets like gold, which is nearing its all-time high despite escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Regionally, the US took the lead with $1.9 billion in inflows, while smaller contributions came from Switzerland, Germany, and Canada. Notably, Hong Kong saw $56.8 million in outflows, signaling a divergence in sentiment within APAC despite broader bullish trends.

Derivatives Are Screaming Bullish

Supporting this uptrend, Glassnode data confirms that BTC’s 25 Delta Skew has flipped decisively bullish, especially in short-dated options. The 1-week skew jumped from -2.6% to +10.1%, while the 1-month moved from -2.2% to +4.9%.

Over the past week, $BTC 25 Delta Skew has flipped decisively bullish – especially in short-dated options – despite a slight price decline. 🔸1-week: -2.6% → +10.1%

These rising skews imply that traders are increasingly betting on near-term upside or volatility, even in the face of a slight price pullback.

Whales & Retail: United in Holding

According to on-chain analyst Darkfost, BTC inflows to Binance from both whales and retail investors are at historic lows, suggesting neither group is eager to sell.

The synchronized holding behavior, rare and historically significant, suggests a strong market-wide conviction in Bitcoin’s longer-term trajectory, impacting sentiment across various sectors, including crypto casinos.

Darkfost notes that synchronized inflows have historically signaled local tops. Their absence now suggests we’re far from a cycle peak, with both whales and retail quietly accumulating in anticipation of macro clarity or a potential price breakout.

Technical Analysis: Eyes on $112K and Beyond

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin remains structurally bullish, currently priced at $106,941. The immediate resistance lies near $107,400 (Fib 0.236 level), which BTC is currently testing. A breakout here opens room to retest all-time highs around $112K.

Strong support appears near $101,400 (Fib 0.786) and $98,900 (Fib 1.0). These levels are key if any pullback occurs. Should the rally continue, extended Fibonacci targets rest at $117K, $128K, and $137K, representing the 1.618, 2.618, and 3.618 extensions, respectively.

Balance of Power (BoP) stands at +0.59, favoring bulls with sustained positive momentum. Meanwhile, On-Balance Volume (OBV) remains elevated around -450K, suggesting net accumulation pressure remains intact despite the recent price consolidation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.