Uphold Relaunches US Debit Cards with 6% Ripple (XRP) Reward

Key Notes

The card enables spending over 300 cryptocurrencies at any Visa-accepting merchant worldwide.

Paycheck allocation to Uphold unlocks an additional 4% XRP reward, reaching 10% total earnings potential.

XRP trades at $2.45 with technical support at $2.26 and resistance at $2.55 amid market uncertainty.

Crypto wallet provider Uphold has officially reintroduced its US debit card, offering users the chance to earn up to 6% in Ripple XRP $2.43 24h volatility: 7.8% Market cap: $146.20 B Vol. 24h: $5.97 B rewards on fiat, cryptocurrencies, and stablecoin payments.

According to the official announcement on X, the new card allows customers to spend more than 300 cryptocurrencies anywhere Visa cards are accepted, online or in-store. The relaunch marks the exchange’s return to the US debit card market after halting the service in March 2023.

The Uphold Debit Card is now available across the U.S. 💳 Spend 300+ digital assets anywhere Visa is accepted, online or in-store. Earn up to 6% in $XRP on everyday purchases. No credit checks. No waiting. Just your crypto, your card, your way. pic.twitter.com/gbMBzRpGOT — Uphold (@UpholdInc) October 30, 2025

Beyond that, users who allocate a portion of their paycheck to Uphold can earn an extra 4% in XRP rewards, boosting total potential rewards to 10%.

Uphold’s strategic relaunch coincides with growing interest in crypto payment solutions, as exchanges compete to incentivize users. In July 2025, Gemini exchange, backed by the famous Winklevoss Twins, launched a crypto credit card rewards program that offers up to 4% in Solana SOL $182.3 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $100.31 B Vol. 24h: $9.26 B rewards on purchases.

For Uphold, the XRP rewards are valid for 90 days following account sign-up, after which standard rates apply. The initiative emphasizes Uphold’s commitment to rewarding crypto-native users while expanding accessibility in the US market amid improved regulatory stance.

Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: Bulls Defend $2.45 Support as Momentum Weakens Ahead of Trump-China Trade Talks

Ripple (XRP) price is on course to close its fourth consecutive day in red, erasing the gains from a four-day winning streak last week. Posting a 3.9% decline in the last 24 hours, XRP is trading at $2.45, amid broad market uncertainty ahead of Thursday’s Trump-China trade talks and reactions to US Federal Reserve rate cut.

From a technical perspective, XRP price action remains contained within the Keltner Channel (KC), with the midline at $2.55 acting as immediate resistance and the lower band around $2.26 forming a crucial support zone.

The rejection at the $2.60 level earlier in the week marked the beginning of the current retracement phase, but the slope of the lower band suggests limited bearish acceleration. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 43, pointing to neutral-to-weak momentum, though still comfortably above oversold territory. This indicates that while buyers have slowed, sellers lack the volume strength to force a deeper correction.

On the volume front, the Volume Delta remains negative but shows contracting red bars, a sign that bearish momentum could be losing steam. If XRP reclaim the $2.55 midpoint, it could quickly test the upper KC boundary at $2.83, representing a potential 14% upside from current levels.

A successful breakout above $2.85 would invalidate the current correction structure and open the path toward $3.00. Conversely, failure to hold above $2.26 would expose XRP to a steeper decline toward $2.10, with full invalidation of the bullish setup below $2.00.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.