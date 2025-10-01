BNB Chain X Account Was Compromised, Now Restored

Key Notes

Binance founder notified the public of a recent hack of BNB Chain's X account.

The bad actor posted some links to phishing websites that requested Wallet Connect.

Later, CZ revealed that the account was restored.

The last quarter of 2025 may not have started on a great note for BNB Chain due to a recent attack on its social media account. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, CZ, took to X to alert the public that the @BNBCHAIN X account was compromised.

BNB Chain Hacker Spreads Phishing Links for Wallet Connect

On Oct. 1, CZ took to X to announce the attack on BNB Chain’s X account, explaining the actions that the bad actor had performed after successfully gaining control of the social media account.

Apparently, the crypto founder had earlier notified his followers of the possible hack. He encouraged them to avoid clicking on any link recently posted from the account.

At the time, he claimed that the BNB Chain team had swung into action and was already investigating the exploit, with a promise to provide updates as it progresses. In his follow-up post, CZ told his readers that the hacker went about posting a lot of links to phishing websites that requested Wallet Connect.

ALERT 🚨: The @BNBCHAIN X account is compromised. The hacker posted a bunch of links to phishing websites that ask for Wallet Connect. Do NOT connect your wallet. Security teams have notified X already, working to suspend the account first, then restore access. Also take-down… https://t.co/QeEnCCbFZe — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

Any user who supplied his data could have his entire holdings siphoned in a few seconds. Hence, CZ’s advice to all is “Do NOT connect your wallet.”

To ensure that the impact of the hack is contained, the BNB Chain team has contacted X to get the account suspended, at least until they are certain that users and the funds are safe.

By the time this article is published, CZ has already made an important update. The account is now restored. According to the made statements, all victims will get compensation.

X account restored. Hacker got $13k. Security team(s) still tracking, with a possible linked KYC. Hacker went through all these trouble, plus criminal liability. He could have made more by building. Victims will be compensated in full. Social media security is not the same as… https://t.co/rVYK1NRguz — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

Milestones for the BNB Chain

The hacker decided to launch this attack at a time when the BNB Chain is enjoying the spotlight.

The Maxwell hard fork on the BNB Smart Chain recently reduced block times by nearly 50%. It went from 1.5 seconds to 0.8 seconds. Also, Franklin Templeton’s $1.6 trillion asset manager integrated its BENJI Fund.

This deal is more significant because it picked BNB Chain for its Real World Asset (RWA) platform expansion.

In terms of price, the native token of the protocol, BNB, has risen significantly in recent weeks. From struggling to move above $800, BNB now trades at $1,011. It has recorded up to a 16.75% increase within the last 30 days.

Although the news of the hack may have toggled with its performance, as the data from CoinMarketCap shows, BNB is currently 0.81% down.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.