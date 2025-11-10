Key Notes

Digital investment products bagged a massive $1.17 billion in outflows in the past week.

This marks the second consecutive week of outflows from the crypto market.

Solana, XRP, and other altcoins recorded inflows, though crypto liquidation topped $341 million recently.

CoinShares has released its Digital Asset Fund Flow weekly report, which shows that crypto-based products recorded up to $1.17 billion in outflows. This reflects the harsh conditions that plagued the broader cryptocurrency market this past week. Even Bitcoin BTC $105 903 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $70.99 B struggled significantly to hold the $100,000 support level.

Bitcoin Leads Digital Investments Outflows

According to CoinShares, the outlook was largely driven by post-liquidity cascade volatility and uncertainty over a potential United States Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The gloominess in the market resembled the same situation from Oct. 10, when President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff for US-China trade. Thankfully, both entities later reached an agreement to reduce the tariff.

For the latest outflows in the crypto space, Bitcoin was the focus. Its outflows summed up to $932 million this past week. On the other hand, short Bitcoin Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) recorded inflows of up to $11.8 million. Similarly, Ethereum ETH $3 590 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $433.46 B Vol. 24h: $30.21 B registered some substantive outflows, which were approximately $438 million.

Solana SOL $167.5 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $92.66 B Vol. 24h: $5.63 B , Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.53 24h volatility: 11.3% Market cap: $151.96 B Vol. 24h: $5.11 B , and other altcoins performed better than Bitcoin and Ethereum. They recorded inflows amid the broader market liquidity drain.

For instance, only Solana saw inflows of $118 million this last week and $2.1 billion over the last nine weeks. HBAR HBAR $0.19 24h volatility: 13.9% Market cap: $8.29 B Vol. 24h: $364.32 M recorded a notable inflow of $26.8 million, while Hyperliquid bagged $4.2 million in inflow.

Crypto Liquidation Totalled $341.85 Million

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market saw a massive liquidation of $341.85 million, with short traders bearing a major percentage of these losses. Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has rebounded to around $106,000 after suffering from a week-long negative sentiment.

CoinGlass liquidation heatmap showed that a total of 117,978 short and long traders were liquidated in the crypto market within 24 hours. Liquidation from Bitcoin came in at $115.98 million, with short traders’ losses capped at $106.75 million. Long traders who undershot their bets were not left out, as they also lost $9.22 million. Also, Ethereum liquidations were capped at $92.01 million, and short traders were also more affected.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.