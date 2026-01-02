DOGE and AI Tokens Rally After Musk Praises Nvidia CEO

Key Notes

AI coins and Dogecoin recorded some uptick as Musk praised Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia CEO started the accolade exchange by saying that Musk is an “extraordinary engineer”.

Dogecoin price has gained almost 10% over the past 24 hours.

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to influence Dogecoin DOGE $0.14 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $22.72 B Vol. 24h: $2.45 B and parts of the tech sector.

Recently, DOGE and several other tokens reacted after Musk publicly endorsed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Dogecoin Price Rallies by Almost 10%

The cryptocurrency market may be off to a great start with a strong rebound led by AI coins and Dogecoin.

The broader crypto market saw its market cap jump by almost 2% to $3.1 trillion. However, at the time of writing, this metric has dropped to $3.03 trillion, with a 1.86% spike.

Also, DOGE is currently trading at $0.1317, following a 9.13% rally over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Chainlink LINK $13.13 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $9.26 B Vol. 24h: $551.82 M , Bittensor TAO $241.0 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $2.30 B Vol. 24h: $116.40 M , Near Protocol NEAR $1.64 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $2.10 B Vol. 24h: $193.25 M , Story IP $2.13 24h volatility: 12.7% Market cap: $727.11 M Vol. 24h: $207.40 M , and Render RENDER $1.51 24h volatility: 13.2% Market cap: $780.75 M Vol. 24h: $118.02 M saw some price uptick.

The gains come as Elon Musk lauded Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over a statement that the latter made about the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot.

Huang described Musk as an “extraordinary engineer,” highlighting that they will continue to work together.

The Nvidia CEO also mentioned that the Optimus robot is right around the corner for high-volume production.

In response, Musk exclaimed, “Jensen rocks!” and this sparked speculation in the AI coins and Dogecoin communities.

The statement follows comments made by the chipmaker’s CEO in October, when he said he wanted to be involved in everything Musk does.

This was around the time when the aggregate crypto AI sector reached $32 billion in market capitalization.

Floki recorded a price rally in October after Musk posted a cryptic message showing Floki as X’s CEO. This post pushed the token to a 10-day high with trading volume up 802%.

Bitcoin Hyper Raises $30M as Presale Momentum Builds

With the Dogecoin spike in the spotlight, market attention is also shifting to Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). This fast-growing project is gaining traction, especially among high-risk traders. The project’s strong reputation and design continue to be the point of attraction for several entities.

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer-2 project built on BTC, positioning itself as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity for early investors. With growing momentum and strong upside potential, HYPER has secured a spot among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats of Bitcoin Hyper

Current Price : $0.013515

: $0.013515 Amount Raised So Far : $30.02 million

: $30.02 million Ticker: HYPER

HYPER price will see an adjustment in the next 3 hours. If you want to be a part of the presale, check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.