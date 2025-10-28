Pump.fun Rally: 1.29B PUMP Withdrawn Amid Massive Buybacks

Key Notes

A whale withdrew 1.29B PUMP worth $6.39M from Binance.

Pump.fun has completed over $150M in buybacks, repurchasing nearly 10% of supply.

PUMP eyes a breakout above $0.0052 with bullish momentum building.

In the past 24 hours, Pump.fun (PUMP) token surged 10%, totaling its weekly gains to nearly 30% and pushing its market cap to $1.8 billion, placing it among the top 50 cryptocurrencies by valuation.

According to data shared by Onchain Lens, a major whale recently withdrew 1.29 billion PUMP tokens worth approximately $6.39 million from Binance.

The same wallet now holds 3.3 billion PUMP, valued at $16.38 million, accumulated over the past two weeks.

A whale withdrew 1.29B $PUMP worth $6.39M from #Binance, 20 minutes ago. Currently, the whale holds 3.3B $PUMP worth $16.38M, accumulated in the past 2 weeks. Address: GfcyaWC53yTgdWpRLEXSqU6gYvyGgdGvyj6dis65zewy Data @nansen_ai pic.twitter.com/TsjNJ4p0w2 — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) October 28, 2025

Pump.fun’s Massive Buyback Strategy

The PUMP buyback strategy has been pushing the altcoin’s rally. The numbers have already crossed the $150 million mark within just three months.

The platform has bought back roughly 9.6% of its total token supply, making it one of the most heavily supported assets in the Solana SOL $200.5 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $110.24 B Vol. 24h: $6.24 B ecosystem. This places it second only to Raydium RAY $1.86 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $499.78 M Vol. 24h: $28.55 M , whose lifetime buybacks exceed $200 million.

With over $818 million in cumulative revenue and daily earnings averaging nearly $1 million, the platform is reinvesting its profits directly into ecosystem growth, including the acquisition of Padre, a multichain trading terminal.

"the $PADRE token will no longer have utility on the platform with no further plans for the future." And Padre team banning the word "token" in discord, removing user chats mentioning the $PADRE token, and kicking out users. Nicely done… — 0x0000000000 (@1ntr0l1na1) October 24, 2025

Market Dominance and Ecosystem Expansion

Pump.fun has made several additions to its ecosystem recently, including the launch of PumpSwap, Pump Screener, and the Padre acquisition. The platform currently accounts for nearly all token graduations on Solana, dominating the meme coin ecosystem.

🚨JUST IN: According to Dune data, @pumpdotfun now accounts for 100% of all tokens graduating on Solana, with 98 tokens graduating in the last 24 hours. All other platforms recorded zero token graduations during the same period. pic.twitter.com/9yeroNvoBy — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) October 27, 2025

Interestingly, the meme coin generator lost its dominance after briefly losing ground to Four.meme during the Binance Smart Chain meme coin boom.

With Padre now integrated, Pump.fun has reclaimed the top spot in both revenue and user engagement.

PUMP Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout Looms

The PUMP daily chart shows that the token is attempting to break out of a descending channel pattern. The price currently trades near $0.00509, testing resistance around the upper channel boundary.

The RSI reads 56.17, indicating neutral momentum while the MACD shows increasing buyer strength.

If PUMP closes above the $0.00520 resistance, it could confirm a breakout toward the next targets at $0.0060 and $0.0075. On the other hand, immediate support sits at $0.0041, followed by a stronger base near $0.0030.

Whale accumulation and continued buybacks could propel PUMP toward its next major psychological resistance at $0.0080, making it the next big crypto in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.