Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen Cashing Out XRP Amid New Yearly High Record

Key Notes

Chris Larsen moved $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase amid a strong price rally.

XRP hit $3.25, just 3.8% below its all-time high from January 2018.

Larsen has shifted $344 million in XRP since January, raising investor attention.

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is making headlines once again as he traded large volumes of XRP XRP $3.06 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $180.66 B Vol. 24h: $6.85 B , with the cryptocurrency approaching its highest price level in over seven years. Market watchers are closely following the trend, with fresh attention now on Larsen’s recent transfer of millions of dollars in XRP.

$26 Million XRP Moved to Coinbase as Price Surges

According to a recent DLNews report, a wallet linked to Chris Larsen, one of Ripple’s founders, transferred $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase on July 15. This move came as XRP climbed to $3.25, just a little less than its all-time high of $3.40, which was last reached in January 2018.

It is worth noting that after that, Coinspeaker reported that XRP had surged by nearly 30%. The rise came ahead of the expected launch of the ProShares XRP ETF, which has added more attention to the asset. Notably, the timing of Larsen’s transfer has raised questions among market watchers.

Since the start of 2025, Larsen’s wallet has sent over 106 million XRP. These coins are valued at around $344 million on various platforms. This steady outflow points to ongoing asset movements by the Ripple co-founder. It likely comes in response to the broader cryptocurrency rally. The rally gained more strength after Bitcoin BTC $119 366 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.38 T Vol. 24h: $49.42 B hit a new all-time high of $122,838 a few days earlier.

Larsen’s XRP movements come at a time when the asset is among the top weekly gainers in the market. According to a report by Coinspeaker, crypto expert Ali Martinez shared that large investors have picked up 2.2 billion XRP over the past two weeks. Following this development, some market analysts believe XRP could reach a new all-time high later on this year.

Larsen’s Wealth and Ripple’s Position in the Crypto Market

Chris Larsen remains a key figure in the cryptocurrency space. He co-founded Ripple in 2013 to improve cross-border payments using blockchain technology.

Although he stepped down as CEO in 2016, he continues to serve as executive chairman. Larsen holds around 2.6 billion XRP, now worth approximately $8.3 billion. His total net worth, according to Forbes, has increased to $9.7 billion from $3.2 billion the previous year.

In addition to his business dealings, Chris Larsen is known for his political donations. In late 2024, he contributed $1 million worth of XRP to a super PAC supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. He has also supported other Democratic figures in the past.

It is worth noting that Ripple has made significant strides in 2025. Take, for example, XRP, which recently overtook Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $160.06 B Vol. 24h: $131.90 B to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. As of writing, the coin was priced at $3.248, up 9.57% in 24 hours.

In an earlier report, Coinspeaker stated that Ripple has also applied for a US national banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Meanwhile, a Nasdaq-listed Chinese firm, Webus International, has committed $300 million toward building an XRP treasury. If anything, Chris Larsen’s strategic asset movements highlight the evolving landscape for XRP and Ripple, as both entities continue to shape the global digital currency space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.