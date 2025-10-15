Key Notes

Nano Labs authorized a $25 million share repurchase over the next 12 months.

Stock is down 40% YTD despite short-term buyback-driven rally.

The company is heavily exposed to BNB, which recently hit a new ATH.

Nasdaq-listed Web3 firm Nano Labs Ltd, which also has significant exposure to the BNB token BNB $1 173 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $164.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.04 B , saw its shares rise 7% premarket after announcing a $25 million share repurchase program.

Despite this short-term bump, the company’s stock remains down nearly 40% year-to-date, a sharp contrast to Binance’s BNB, which recently hit an all-time high of $1,370.

How Will Nano Fund the Acquisition?

The buyback announcement, authorized by the board of directors, allows Nano Labs to repurchase up to $25 million worth of its shares over the next 12 months.

The company said it will fund the repurchase from its existing cash reserves and proceeds from the liquidation of its crypto assets.

According to market data, Nano Labs shares have plunged 37% year-to-date, maintaining a market capitalization of roughly $130 million. The freefall continued despite the company strengthening its balance sheet and investing in crypto.

Interestingly, the repurchase plan gives Nano Labs the flexibility to buy back shares through open market transactions, privately negotiated deals, or block trades, in compliance with securities laws and insider trading regulations.

The board will periodically review the program and may adjust terms based on liquidity needs and overall business conditions.

BNB Exposure Adds Risk and Potential

In June, Nano Labs entered a $500 million convertible note agreement to acquire BNB and later indicated plans to expand its holdings to as much as $1 billion. The company ultimately aims to control between 5% and 10% of BNB’s total circulating supply.

Even Nano Labs’ chairman and CEO, Jianping Kong, purchased 480,000 Class A shares in August 2025, marking his third accumulation within just over a year. His purchases, all made under Nano’s compliance policies, showcases his confidence in the firm.

Nano Labs’ and its executives continue to double down on BNB investment as the altcoin claimed the 3rd spot in the market. The investors who missed the BNB rally, continue to search what crypto will explode next.

Strategic Developments and Market Expansion

Beyond the BNB strategy, Nano Labs has pursued several corporate initiatives aimed at strengthening its Web3 infrastructure footprint.

The company entered an At-The-Market Offering Agreement with Maxim Group LLC, targeting up to $45 million in share sales to fund research, development, and crypto reserves.

It also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TradeUP Securities to build tokenized US equities via blockchain integration.

Earlier in September, Nano Labs also made an equity investment in CEA Industries Inc. and successfully transferred from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the Nasdaq Global Market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.